Numerai GP LLC Sells 4,618 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Numerai GP LLC cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,514,000 after purchasing an additional 135,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. 135,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,946. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

