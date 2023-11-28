Numerai GP LLC Takes $808,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 40,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,705. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $602.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

