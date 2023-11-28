Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 3.6%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.69. 155,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 387,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $95,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $95,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.