Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. 14,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 19,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
