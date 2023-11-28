Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. 14,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 19,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Stories

