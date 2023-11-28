nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Lifted by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for 2.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.65% of nVent Electric worth $55,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $58.98.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

