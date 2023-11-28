NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

