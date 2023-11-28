NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Up 4.8%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 7,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

NWTN Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

