O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $429,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at $149,656,237.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,332 shares of company stock worth $21,366,403. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $59.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

