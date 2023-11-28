O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

