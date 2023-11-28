O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,821 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

