O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 9,952 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

