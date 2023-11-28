O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,051 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.