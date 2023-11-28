O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $365.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $372.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

