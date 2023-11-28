O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $213.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

