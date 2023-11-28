O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,427,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

