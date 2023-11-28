O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATS. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

