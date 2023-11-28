O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 38.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 333,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sysco by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 194.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

