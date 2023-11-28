O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

