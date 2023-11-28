O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

