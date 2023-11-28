O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,433 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,151,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $146.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

