Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,100 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 806,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

About Oatly Group

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.