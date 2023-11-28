Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 6.6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 982,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,991,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $493.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 411.9% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,244,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

