Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite Buys 9,500 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £53,295 ($67,317.17).

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:OCDO traded down GBX 12.10 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 562.50 ($7.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,153,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -953.39 and a beta of 1.63. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 600.20 ($7.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

See Also

