Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is Gendell Jeffrey L’s 8th Largest Position

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,136 shares during the period. Oil States International comprises 1.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 4.43% of Oil States International worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oil States International by 282.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Oil States International during the first quarter worth about $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 259,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

