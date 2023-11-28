Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 4.8%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 60,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 303,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,112.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,742. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 41,281 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

