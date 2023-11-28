Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $69.22

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.22, but opened at $64.09. Omega Flex shares last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $686.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 29.68%.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,574,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 262.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,591,000. 37.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

