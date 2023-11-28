OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. 1,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

