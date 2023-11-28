OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. 1,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $53.23.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Stock Average Calculator
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.