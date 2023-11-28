ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.28

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 12227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $2,024,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ONE Gas by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ONE Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.