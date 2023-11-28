One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 879,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 8.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,719,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674,395. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

