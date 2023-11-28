ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 305,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,219. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

