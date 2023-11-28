OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 379,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 137,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPGN

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.