Opsens (TSE:OPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.89

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 167685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.54.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.70 million. Opsens had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

