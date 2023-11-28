OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.3 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

