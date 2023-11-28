Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 390375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

