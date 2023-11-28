Ossiam Buys 166,636 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ossiam grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6,248.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,636 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.05% of Snowflake worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,772 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,283. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.48. 2,435,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,463. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

