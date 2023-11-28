Ossiam Buys 217,252 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 434.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,252 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.06% of VMware worth $38,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 816,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 30.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 307,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,191,000 after buying an additional 237,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $151.91. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

