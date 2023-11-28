Ossiam Buys 66,044 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ossiam boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $95,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,955. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.06.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,443 shares of company stock worth $5,574,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

