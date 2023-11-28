Ossiam Buys New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,791,000. Ossiam owned about 0.33% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. 231,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

