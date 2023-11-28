Ossiam Has $19.14 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3,070.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.59. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

