Ossiam Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 166.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 338,042 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 15,512,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,418,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

