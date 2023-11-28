Ossiam Purchases 307,809 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 695.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,809 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

NDAQ traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 1,014,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

