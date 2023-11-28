Ossiam Purchases 352,071 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ossiam grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,071 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.39% of Western Digital worth $46,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western Digital by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

