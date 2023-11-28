Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150,381 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

