Ossiam Sells 306,576 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 306,576 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,915 shares of company stock valued at $144,159,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.73. 2,720,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,461. The company has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.