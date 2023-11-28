Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PCRX opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

