Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires 189,731 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 185.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,731 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease comprises 0.4% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 222,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,703. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

