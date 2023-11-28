Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires Shares of 60,100 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.13% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in uniQure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in uniQure by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 325,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,663. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

