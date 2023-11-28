Pale Fire Capital SE Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 864,615 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public comprises 0.9% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 857.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 35.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

