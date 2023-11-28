Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $328 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,432,205 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,997,000. Shell accounts for 23.8% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.16% of Shell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. 2,022,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,236. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

