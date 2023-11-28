Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $454,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $10,378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,713. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

